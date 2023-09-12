The Justice Minister is due to meet the Mayor of Galway later this week, following recent violence in the city.

It follows a meeting between Mayor Eddie Hoare and local Superintendent Gerry Roche this morning to discuss the Garda response.

A car was driven at speed at a number of people after a mass brawl broke out at the shopping centre on the Headford Road on Sunday evening.

Fine Gael councillor Eddie Hoare says while a number of arrests have been made and Public Order Unit has been deployed, more needs to be done: