Two candidates are vying to become the next President of the Irish Farmers' Association.

The deadline for nominations to replace Tim Cullinan closed at midday.

Francie Gorman from Laois and Martin Stapleton from Limerick both received the required number of nominations.

Two candidates will also contest the position of Deputy President - Alice Doyle form Wexford and Pat Murphy from Galway.

Election debates will take place in October, with votes to be counted on December 12th.

