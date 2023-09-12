Ireland is experiencing a taxi shortage across the country with running costs making participating in the occupation a challenge for many would-be taxi drivers.

That’s according to insurance experts at Insuremytaxi.ie.

They say that National Transport Authority data shows that there are less than 19,500 licensed taxis, hackneys and limousines on Irish roads today in comparison to 21,900 ten years ago and 27,429 in 2008.

In Mayo, there are currently approximately 200 taxis in operation.

This is down from over 330 ten years ago.

That’s despite the population of the county growing by over 2,000 between 2016 and 2022.

According to these figures, Galway has a current figure of close to 900 in its service with a similar number ten years ago.

In Sligo the figure was over 170 taxis where as now, ten years later, the figure is similar at just under 160.

Roscommon hasn’t changed much either with just under 140 ten years ago and with approximately 110 as of NTA figures on August 31 2023.