A Galway based Senator has expressed his support for Agricultural Minister Charlie McConalogue as he comes under fire from the Irish Farmer’s Association.

The IFA are protesting this week at the Fianna Fáil annual think-in meeting being held at the Horse and Jockey Hotel in Tipperary.

Roscommon Galway Senator Eugene Murphy says that it is important for people to pull together and trust the Agricultural Minister as he has the best interests of Irish farmers in his plans for the sector.

Farmers are protesting at the lack of action on nitrates derogation, and plan to protest at the Fine Gael think-in on Friday unless they see results from the Department.

Members want the proposed nitrates derogation limits to be scrapped and for Minister McConalogue to abandon plans to delay farming payments this year.

Senator Murphy has been speaking to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: