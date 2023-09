A Public Consultation Event will take place tomorrow with regards to the Belclare to Murrisk Greenway.

The meeting takes place tomorrow to outline the proposed route options with drawings of the route on display.

This will take place at the Town Bar and Restaurant in Murrisk from 2:00pm to 7:00pm.

Staff from the Mayo National Roads Office will be in attendance to take questions and explain details in relation to the scheme.

Property and land owners in the area are advised to attend the event.