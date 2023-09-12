Irish Water has been called to come before the October meeting of Mayo County Council.

The request comes from Ballinrobe based Councillor Damien Ryan.

Speaking at yesterday’s monthly council meeting, Cllr Ryan said that there are a number of issues around the county in relation to Irish Water and they need to be informed on the severity of these situations.

He also proposed that a public liaison person be appointed, such as a local representative, to work closely with Irish Water for enhancement of the relationship between the parties.

The Fianna Fáil Councillor told Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley that in terms of a public utility company, Irish Water is the most dysfunctional that he has come across: