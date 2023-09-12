An Garda Síochána and emergency services attended at the scene of an incident involving a train and a vehicle which occurred on the train line near Claremorris Co. Mayo shortly before 3:30pm on Saturday 9th September 2023.

The vehicle and Irish Rail, Dublin Heuston to Westport service collided at an unattended level crossing on a rural road at Garryredmond, Claremorris, Co. Mayo.

The adult male driver of the vehicle and the teenage male front-seat passenger were airlifted to Galway University Hospital for treatment.

The initial response was provided by An Garda Síochána, Mayo County Council Fire Service despatched from Claremorris, paramedics and ambulance personnel from the National Ambulance Service supported by the Irish Coast Guard, Rescue 118 from Sligo and Irish Air Corp helicopter based at Baldonnel.

An Garda Síochána are investigating all of the circumstances of this road traffic incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.