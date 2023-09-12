Justice Minister Helen McEntee has condemned the scenes of recent violence in Galway City.

According to RTÉ, the Minister said that such displays of violence were completely unacceptable and those involved would be pursued and brought to justice by Gardaí.

Several incidents of assault in the city centre occurred over the weekend, with footage being shared across different strands of social media.

Four people were taken to hospital following a major disturbance at Galway Shopping Centre on Sunday evening.

In this case a car was driven at speed into a crowd of people.

It happened at around 6:00pm in the car park of the shopping centre on the Headford Road.