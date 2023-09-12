The Department of Foreign Affairs says its aware of reports that an Irish rugby supporter was raped in Bordeaux at the start of the World Cup.

The Department says it stands ready to provide consular assistance.

French prosecutors are continuing their investigation following the incident.

Forensic tests are ongoing and images from the area's CCTV are also being studied in order to find the attackers according to prosecutors.

The French authorities were alerted late on Saturday evening when the victim was found by a group of fans from Wales whose team were playing Fiji on the same weekend.

The incident happened in the wake of Ireland's victory over Romania.

Gardai are currently deployed in France for the duration of the Rugby World Cup tournament to assist Irish people visiting France and are currently liaising with local authorities in relation to an alleged incident.

The victim gave evidence at her rented apartment to Gardaí.

Gardai said the investigation is a matter for French police.

According to the victim's statements, she was sexually assaulted by three people who then fled.