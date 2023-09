The IFA is warning that farmers risk losing up to 15% of their livestock under proposed EU nitrate rules.

Farmers continue to protest in Tipperary outside the Fianna Fail think-in as they feel politicians are not providing the solutions that will save their industry.

It was announced last week that the nitrates derogation limit will drop to 220kg of nitrogen per hectare from January 1st in certain areas, due to insufficient improvement in water quality.