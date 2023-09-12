€1.5 billion in funding will be required in Budget 2024 to provide quality care for older people and people with disabilities.

The Home Care Coalition is calling for a clear commitment to increase both the number of hours of support, and funding for the service next month.

The Coalition, which is made up of 23 leading charities, is also urging the government to enable the additional recruitment and retention of home care workers.

Seán Moynihan of the charity ALONE, wants a more attractive sector: