A well known Sligo comedian will bring his debut solo tour to Mayo this week.

John Colleary will perform in Westport Town Hall Theatre on Friday September 15 and again the night after in Ballina Arts Centre as part of his tour ‘Loud & Colleary’.

The Ballisodare native has starred in shows such as The Savage Eye, Irish Pictorial Weekly and Hardy Bucks all on RTÉ.

Having spent a large amount of 2022 supporting Tommy Tiernan on his tour ‘Tomfoolery’, John is now the headline of his own show.

The tour begins this coming Thursday in Abbey Arts Centre in Ballyshannon.

John returns home to Sligo on October 28 at The Hawk’s Well Theatre, with the show concluding the following night in Galway’s Róisín Dubh.