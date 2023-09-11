There are currently over 3,500 vacant council houses across the country.

That’s according to information received by Aontú leader Peadar Tóibín under the Freedom of Information Act.

There are a staggering 98,171 people on local authority housing waiting lists.

In Mayo there are 65 vacant council houses, while Sligo and Roscommon have 25 and 19 respectively.

The figure in Galway is much greater where there are 105 in Galway County and 127 in Galway City.

In terms of those on waiting lists, 2,656 are on waiting lists, with 1,663 in Sligo.

Roscommon has one of the lowest waiting list figures in the country with 370.

As for Galway County, there are 3,119 on the list with 4,508 in Galway City.

There are 712 vacant council houses in Dublin City with almost 13,000 people in waiting lists.