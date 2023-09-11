A start date needs to be given for the refurbishment of Tesco's store in Ballina.

That's according to Local councillor Mark Duffy.

The Fine Gael councillor says news of monies for the upgrade of Tesco in Swinford, one of the counties most recently opened stores, has only caused 'further discontent' among locals.

Planning permission was initally granted for the enhancement of Ballina's store in 2014, but that expired and a scaled back version was then approved last year, but no start date or any details have been given.

Councillor Duffy told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that the former Quinnsworth store has never been refurbished in over 30 years....