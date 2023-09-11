The implementation for largest increase for free GP care in the history of the state kicks in today with 215 thousand newly eligible people.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly announced in August free GP care was being allocated to 78 thousand children aged between 6 and 7.

The current phase which is means tested, will provide GP care to an estimated 430 thousand people countrywide.

Fianna Fail Senator Lisa Chambers says the best way for people to check their eligibility is online.

She has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan.....