The Irish Farmers' Association is expected to protest outside a pre-Dáil meeting of Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators today.

The party is meeting in Co Tipperary this morning to kick off party conference season.

The budget and next year's elections loom large over this meeting as Fianna Fáil TDs and Senators regroup after the summer break.

Farmers will put the Agriculture Minister under pressure with a protest outside the Horse and Jockey Hotel over a cut to nitrate limits and changes to farm payment dates

Inside the building Fianna Fáil's budget priorities are top of the agenda with preparation also being done for the local and European elections which are drawing rapidly into view.

.