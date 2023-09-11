A man who's died after being seriously assaulted in County Mayo has been named as Peter McDermott.

He passed away at Mayo University Hospital this evening after an assault on High Street in Westport in the early hours of yesterday.

A post mortem examination is to be carried out on his body - he was in his 60s.

A man in his 20s who was arrested has been released from custody and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public of Prosecutions.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for witnesses to come forward.

Westport Independent Councillor Christy Hyland has paid this tribute to Mr. McDermott.....