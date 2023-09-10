A man who was critically injured in a street altercation in Westport, Co. Mayo, in the early hours of yesterday (Saturday) passed away this afternoon (Sunday) in hospital.

The victim, named locally as Peter McDermott, (60), who lived at Murrisk, Westport, had been on life support in the intensive care unit of Mayo University Hospital, Castlebar, since being rushed there by ambulance.

Mr. McDermott’s family and other relatives were at his bedside during his final hours.

A State Pathologist is due in Castlebar to carry out a post mortem later today or possible tomorrow.

A man in his 20s being held for questioning in connection with an assault has been released by Gardai. A file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Gardai are continuing their investigation into the incident and are taking statements from witnesses.

Officers have the benefit of CCTV footage from the High Street area of Westport where the incident occurred sometime between 1 a.m. and 2 a.m.

Earlier footage from a number of licensed premises in the town is also being studied.

Peter McDermott, a married man in his sixties, is a native of Co. Leitrim but had been living in the Murrisk area, close to the base of Croagh Patrick, for some time.

He is understood to have farming interests in Co. Roscommon.

According to shocked locals in Murrisk Mr. McDermott was industrious and constructed a number of houses in his adopted, seaside location.

He is known to have worked in Britain for some time.