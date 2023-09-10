This Octorer, Focus Ireland will host Shine a Light sleep out and is encouraging everyone to sleep outside their homes, workplaces or communities to raise funds for the charity.

This year's goal is to raise a total of 1.2 million euro for the charity that works with people across Ireland who are homeless or at risk of losing their homes.

It says it has seen a major increase in the number of people availing of its support.

Westport native, Lorraine Toner, is Head of the organisation's Fundraising Team and she has been speaking to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan about next month's fundraising effort...