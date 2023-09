Morocco has been hit by another aftershock, following the powerful 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Friday night.

Today's tremor measured 3.9, according to the US Geological Survey.

More than two thousand people have already been confirmed dead - and it's unclear if this aftershock has led to further damage or casualties.

CEO of the Irish Travel Agents Association Clare Dunne says the majority of Irish travellers are in an area around 250 kilometres away from the epicentre of the quake...