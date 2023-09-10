Mayo County Council awarded a Civic Reception to Mr. Gerry Quinn, as part of events marking the 20th anniversary of the twinning agreement between Mayo County Council, Achill and Cleveland this weekend.

The Civic Reception, hosted by the Cathaoirleach of Mayo County Council, marks the highest honour that the council can bestow upon its distinguished sons and daughters, and Gerry Quinn joins a select group of individuals who have received this prestigious accolade.

Cathaoirleach, Cllr Michael Loftus expressed his enthusiasm, saying, " The awarding of a Civic Reception is the highest honour that Mayo County Council can bestow on anyone, and Gerry Quinn is the latest in a very small and select group of people to receive this honour."

Gerry Quinn, a native of Garracloon just outside of Ballina, has been a tireless ambassador for Mayo and Ireland for over three decades through his widely acclaimed Gerry Quinn Irish Radio show on WHK 1420.

Gerry Quinn's dedication to Mayo and it’s diaspora extends beyond the airwaves, as he conceived and founded Cleveland's Irish American Club in 1978 and later established the Mayo Society of Greater Cleveland in 2004.

As President of the Mayo Society of Greater Cleveland, Gerry has tirelessly worked to promote Mayo as a world-class tourism and investment destination. Additionally, the society supports various Irish American charities, including an annual donation to the Mary Dugan Centre in Cleveland and a scholarship program between John Carroll University and the University of Galway,

The annual Cleveland Mayo Person of the Year award, initiated by the society, serves as a significant highlight, recognizing outstanding achievements in politics, business, academia, and industry by individuals with strong Mayo connections.

Chief Executive of Mayo County Council Kevin Kelly added: “The Civic Reception for Gerry Quinn is a testament to his enduring commitment to promoting Mayo's heritage and culture. We are pleased that this honour can be accorded as part of the wider occasion of the 20 year anniversary of the twinning agreement between Mayo County Council, Achill and Cleveland City Council.