Following Friday night's eathquake in Morocco, Clare Dunne, CEO of the Irish Travel Agency Association (ITAA) says the association is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic loss of life and devastation this has caused and has extended deepest sympathies all those affected. "We are especially thinking of our colleagues, partners and agents in Morocco who have lost family and friends.”

“The majority of Irish travellers holiday in the area of Agadir, 250 km from the epicentre of the earthquake. The local airport remains open and flights continue to operate. Irish tour operators on the ground in Marrakesh are reporting that holiday makers in the area are safe.”

“If you are in an affected area, we advise you to monitor local news reports and follow any advice or instructions issued by the local authorities, your accommodation provider or local tour operator staff on the ground. Alternatively contact your tour operator or the travel agent you booked your holiday with for assistance. We also encourage you to monitor www.dfa.ie/travel/”

“If possible keep your mobile phone charged and turn it onto roaming to receive alerts from local authorities.”

Irish citizens who have been affected, can contact the Embassy in Rabat at +212 666 933 599 or by email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . They can also contact the Department of Foreign Affairs in Dublin at +353 1 408 2000 or their travel agent.

The ITAA is monitoring the situation and will issue further advice as/if required.