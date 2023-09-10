Gardaí are continuing to investigate an assault that occurred in Westport, the early hours of yesterday morning,(Saturday).

At approximately 1.20am, two men were involved in an altercation on High Street in the town. One man (aged in his 60s) was seriously injured during the incident. He was taken to Mayo University Hospital, where his condition remains critical.

The scene was preserved for a forensic examination by the Garda Technical Bureau.

A man (aged in his 20s) was arrested at the scene of the incident and remains in garda custody.

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact them.

Any pedestrians or road users who were in the vicinity of High Street in Westport between 1am and 2.am yesterday morning, Saturday 9th September 2023 and who may have camera footage (including dash cam) is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with information in relation to this incident is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 50230, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.