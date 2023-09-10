Weather warnings have been issued by Met Éireann as the Indian summer across the country comes to an end.

12 counties in the East and South are under the advisory from 6am this morning, with most of the rest of the country joining from midday - including Galway , Roscommon and Leitrim.

Mayo, Sligo and Donegal are not included that warning.

Met Eireann is warning of the possibility of frequent lightning and spot flooding generally.

Alan O'Reilly, from Carlow Weather, says hurricanes in the Atlantic Ocean are causing forecasters headaches...