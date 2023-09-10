The Westport to Dublin rail-line closed after a train hit a car yesterday afternoon, has re-opened.

Irish Rail says full services are operating today between Westport and Dublin.

Two people are in 'stable condition' at Galway University Hospital after the crash, which happened at a level crossing near Claremorris at 3.15pm.

A man who was driving and a teenage boy who was a front-seat passenger were airlifted to Galway University Hospital.

There were 190 passengers on board the train at the time, but no one on the train was injured.

The initial response yesterday was provided by An Garda Síochána, Mayo County Council Fire Service despatched from Claremorris, paramedics and ambulance personnel from the National Ambulance Service supported by the Irish Coast Guard, Rescue 118 from Sligo and Irish Air Corp helicopter based at Baldonnel.

An Garda Síochána are investigating all of the circumstances of this road traffic incident.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Claremorris Garda station on (094) 937 2080, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

Irish Rail's Jane Cregan says there are a number of seperate inquiries now underway into the crash...