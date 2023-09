Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of an incident involving a train and a vehicle which occurred on the train line near Ballyhaunis Co. Mayo at approximately 3:15pm this afternoon.

An Garda Síochána is not in a position to provide further information at this time as Gardaí and other emergency services continue their work at the scene.

Gardaí are appealing that this incident is reported on appropriately to allow emergency services time and space to manage the incident.