Homeowners in Ireland now pay the highest electricity costs in Europe.

That's according to Sinn Fein TD Rose Conway Walsh.

Irish households are paying an average of €1000 more a year than most EU countries.

The Erris based Deputy has called on the government to allow the Irish regulator to protect customers from high energy costs.

Currently, she says, the Commission for Regulation of Utilities do not have the necessary powers to take action.

It comes as both Energia and Electric Ireland have announced premium reductions on their energy from October and November respectively.

Deputy Rose Conway Walsh told Midwest radio's Alannah Nolan that energy companies should have to pass on savings to householders immediately....