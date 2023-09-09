Sligo Fine Gael TD Frank Feighan believes that progress has been made this week on the topic of a new Garda Headquarters Station in Sligo.

Recently, the decision was made by management not to amalgamate the Sligo Leitrim Garda division with Donegal.

In light of this proposal not coming to fruition, Deputy Feighan contacted the Garda Commissioner Drew Harris and Minister for Justice Helen McEntee regarding Sligo’s Garda base.

There have been calls for some time now for the modernization of the current station on the Pearse Road in Sligo or alternatively the construction of a new location in Caltra.

Deputy Feighan says that he is pleased with the response from both parties to his call for a new building in Sligo as the HQ for Sligo Leitrim Gardaí.

He has been explaining the situation to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: