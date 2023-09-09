An Garda Síochána will host a ‘Meet & Greet’ today (Saturday September 8) in Ballyhaunis.

Following on from last weekend’s National Service Day celebrations across the country and locally in Strokestown, Gardaí in the Ballyhaunis area are also inviting members of the community to join them to meet and talk about the service.

The event takes place at the Community Hall on Main Street, Ballyhaunis from 12:00pm to 2:00pm.

All are welcome to this Garda Community Engagement event and refreshments will be provided also.