A Castlebar teacher has been jailed for a second time in breach of a High Court order to stay away from the school where he worked.

Last night, Enoch Burke was taken from the Bridewell Garda Station in Dublin for transfer to Mountjoy Prison.

According to RTÉ, the court was asked by lawyers for Wilson’s Hospital School in Co Westmeath to take what were described as a “radical step” to jail Mr Burke, saying the situation was unsustainable and the school was at the end of its ability to tolerate his presence on the premises.

Mr Burke described the application by the school as “manifestly diabolical”, to which Judge Mark Heslin responded by saying his contempt of court was “manifestly clear.”

The ruling to send Mr Burke to Mountjoy was made despite interruptions from members of the Burke family, who were removed from court by Gardaí.

Following the ruling, Mr Burke is to remain at Mountjoy indefinitely or until he purges his contempt and gives an undertaking to stay away from the school.

His detention will be reviewed in early October.

The court was told that Mr Burke had continued to show up at the school since the school term restarted on August 25 despite an order forbidding his presence.