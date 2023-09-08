A Spanish family has started life in the Gaeltacht region along the Galway Mayo border.

Earlier this year, the Gaeltacht community in An Chloch Bhreac asked for applications for families to move into a home in the area rent free for a year in a bid to save their local school from closing.

Isabel Fortes, Miguel Ángel Ros and their five children were the lucky winners in a pool of over 1,000 applicants.

As a result, Scoil Naomg Pádraig, just outside An Fhairce, welcomes five new students from Spain.

According to RTÉ, the arrival of the children brings the student figure up to 15 from 10, meaning the teacher in the school has kept her position and the school will stay open in the long term.

Isabel Fortes came to Galway as an au pair and following the completion of a master’s degree she now works in Boston Scientific.

Her partner, Miguel Ángel Ros, is a mechanic currently looking for employment.