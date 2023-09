This weekend marks the 20th anniversary of the Achill Cleveland twinning.

Celebrations get underway today with a civic reception hosted by Mayo County Council.

A group has travelled from Cleveland, Ohio for the event which culminates in Achill Sound on Sunday afternoon.

Kenny Deery is the Chairperson of the Achill – Cleveland Twinning Committee.

He has been giving more information on the weekend’s events to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey: