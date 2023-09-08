Minister for Finance Michael McGrath has announced that the pre-cast concrete products are to be exempt from the concrete levy.

The levy will still apply to ready mix and concrete blocks.

IFA Farm Business Chair Rose Mary McDonagh says that while it's good news for farmers in regards to pre cast products, the levy still needs to be taken off other products such as concrete blocks so that farmers can still complete works on their farm without being penalised.

The removal on pre cast will come into effect from January 1st.

She told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan that a rebate system will need to be set up so any farmers who may have paid the levy since September can be reimbursed....