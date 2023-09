Gardaí and emergency services this morning attended the scene of a road traffic collision at Ballinderry on the N61, Rathmore, Co. Roscommon.

The collision, involving two cars, took place in the early hours of this morning.

Two people received hospital treatment for injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

The scene was preserved for technical examination.

The road, which was closed for a time, has now re-opened.

Investigations are ongoing.