Despite promises that a new Emergency Department with additional bed capacity will be in place “soon” at Mayo University Hospital, there is no planning application submitted for the development and the drawings for the extension are not completed, according to Independent Castlebar Councillor Michael Kilcoyne.

The councillor, a member of the HSE West Forum, has again submitted questions on it’s progress to HSE management for this month’s meeting of the Forum.

He wants clarification on what is meant by “soon”, given the ongoing overcrowding at the hospital’s ED and is seeking details on the number of patients left on trolleys at MUH for more than 24 hours since the start of this year.

Councillor Kilcoyne says he can only raise his ongoing concerns over the rate of the delivery of vital services, adding that it’s the gift of government to deliver.

He spoke to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about his ongoing frustration with the situation…