The Irish Farmer's Association refused to meet with the Agriculture Minister today for a discussion about the impact of nitrogen limits.

Instead, members opted to protest outside the meeting that was scheduled to take place at the Department of Agriculture, following on from the new limits approved by the European Commission yesterday.

The change will impact on in excess of 3,000 Irish farmers from the new year, and will see cuts to mainly dairy herds, unless farmers buy or rent more land.

Killala based, National Chairman of IFA livestock Committee Brendan Golden spoke to Midwest News Editor from the picket line and explained why he was outside rather inside talking to Minister McConalogue…