Gerry Loftus of the Rural Ireland Organisation insists that tomorrow evening’s meeting in Lahardane over the future of a GP service in the local area, is not a public but rather is a community meeting.

He says the meeting organised by the Rural Ireland Organisation is only inviting people attached to Lahardane GP clinic to attend.

The meeting takes place at Lahardane Community center at 8.30pm.

In 2018, the long serving GP retired and since that time there has been an ongoing struggle to maintain a GP clinic in the locality

Despite the HSE attempts to secure a GP for the one thousand strong medical card holders attached to the local service, there has been no applicant seeking the position.

The GP in place at present is due to leave at the end of this month.

Mr Loftus explained to Midwest News this afternoon why tomorrow's meeting is not a public meeting....