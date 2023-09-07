A public meeting will be held tomorrow evening (Fri) in Lahardane as concern intensifies over the future of a GP service in the area.

The meeting takes place at Lahardane Community center tomorrow evening at 8.30pm

Despite the HSE attempts to secure a GP for the one thousand strong medical card holders attached to the local service, there has been no applicant seeking the position.

Castlebar Fianna Fail councillor Martin McLoughlin, is a member of the HSE West Forum and he says he will be raising the situation again at the next meeting of the forum and has contacted the Minister for Health and the Department of Health for clarification, as the present GP serving the area is due to leave at the end of this month.

Councillor McLoughlin has been speaking to Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley about the purpose of tomorrow evening’s public meeting….