A record 102,000 passengers passed through Ireland West Airport during the month of August, making it the busiest month in the airports 38-year history.

The passenger numbers represented a 7 percent increase on the same period in August 2019, pre-pandemic.

The busiest day of the month was Tuesday 29th of August where 4,539 passengers travelled through the airport, which proved to be the busiest ever day in the airport’s history.

Over 78,000 passengers travelled between Ireland and the UK during the month of August an 11% increase on August 2022 with the London market experiencing record passenger numbers on services to and from Luton and Stansted with Ryanair and London Heathrow with Aer Lingus. In addition, Ryanair had their busiest ever month on their services to both Edinburgh and Liverpool.

The airports services to mainland and continental Europe also recorded record passenger numbers with a 5% increase compared to August 2022. Faro in Portugal and Barcelona (Girona) in Spain were the two most popular sun destinations for holidaymakers, whilst Ryanair’s twice weekly service to Cologne in Germany enjoyed its busiest ever month in August, providing a boost for tourist visits to the West and Northwest regions.

Marketing Manager at Ireland West Airport, Donal Healy has been telling Midwest News Editor Teresa O’Malley more about the record breaking month of August at the facility...