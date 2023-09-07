A teenager who died following an accident last week has been named locally.

16 year old Adam Higgins from Caherlistrane died after he fell from a tractor on Wednesday last, the 30th of August outside Tuam.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he received treatment for serious injuries but passed away during the early hours of yesterday morning.

Gardaí in Galway are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have video footage, to come forward to them.

Gardaí can be contacted at Tuam Garda Station 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Adam will repose at Carey’s Funeral Home, Headford on Saturday from 4 o’clock until 7 o’clock.

He will be laid to rest following 1 o'clock requiem mass in the Church of Mary Immaculate and St. Joseph Caherlistrane on Sunday.

Ar Dheis De go raibh a anam.