The 27th annual Baboró Festival has been officially launched earlier this week.

Baboró International Arts Festival for Children is Ireland’s flagship festival devoted exclusively to children and families and takes place throughout the month of October

Every child from 0 to 16 years is invited to let their imagination run wild over ten days in Galway this October.

Artists and performers from as far as Australia, across Europe and closer to home will bring captivating, enchanting and exhilarating theatre, dance, art and more to Baboró this year.

The full programme, workshops, adult events and tickets are now online at www.baboro.ie.