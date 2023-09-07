Three Ballyhaunis ladies are set to run the Dublin City Marathon this year to raise funds for the Ballyhaunis Defibrillator Group.

Currently out of the 12 defibs in the locality, 7 of those will need to be upgraded by the New Year.

Siobhan Conlon, Alma Gallagher and Lisa McConn will all run the marathon on October 29th to raise funds for the group.

Ballyhaunis Defibrillator Group will launch a fundraiser this evening in the community hall at 8pm and Mayo Person of the Year, Darren Forde will also be in attendence.

Local Fine Gael candidate, Alma Gallagher told Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan more about why groups like these are vital for communities....