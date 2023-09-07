South Mayo's Conor Heneghan has booked his place in Saturday night's Dart finals at the MODUS Super Series.

Conor has had great success at this event in the past, hitting a nine dart finish on two occasions and also reaching the final a couple of times.

Heneghan will be hoping its third time lucky to get his hands on the weekly trophy, which would also secure him a spot in Champions week, where the winner takes home a £20,000 first prize.

The Roundfort native's final will be available to view on the MODUS Super Series youtube page from 8pm and on their sky channel 427.