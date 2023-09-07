

The IFA says it will not attend the meeting for farm organisations called by the Minister for Agriculture this morning.

It was due to be held to discuss new EU nitrogen limits which could see cuts to dairy herds, instead the Irish Farmers Association says it will picket outside.

The move announced yesterday by the European Commission will affect around 3,000 Irish farmers from the new year.

It will impact herd numbers, unless farmers buy or rent more land in order to continue operating at their current capacity.

Pat McCormack from the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association says if changes are to happen, farmers need time to adjust.