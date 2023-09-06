A teenager has died today following a road traffic incident in the Tuam area a week ago today.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses this evening following the incident which occurred at Sylane in Tuam, Co. Galway on Wednesday evening last, 30th August 2023.

At approximately 7.40pm a male teenager, aged 16 years, fell from a tractor.

He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he received treatment for serious injuries.

The youth passed away during the early hours of this morning.

A post-mortem will take place in due course.

Gardaí in Galway are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have video footage, to come forward to them. Gardaí can be contacted at Tuam Garda Station 093 70840, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.