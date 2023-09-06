RTE posted a budget deficit of just under 2.8 million euro in it's annual report for last year.

The broadcaster has published the report after it was brought before a meeting of Cabinet ministers this afternoon.

RTE earned 195.6 million euro from TV licence fee revenue in 2022, a drop of half a million on the previous year.

However, it increased it's commercial revenue by 3.8 million euro to 152.1 million.

It's expected licence fee revenue will fall significantly in 2023, off the back of the payments scandal which occurred after this report was finalised.

Chair of the RTE Board, Siun Ni Raghallaigh, says the financial statements do take into account two payments of 75 thousand euro recorded in the Barter account in its operating costs.

She adds the report represents a particular moment in time when a different culture was prevalent, and that the broadcaster must now deal with the legacy of this 'siloed and dysfunctional culture'