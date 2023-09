The EU's climate change body says global temperatures in August were 1.5 degrees above the pre-industrial era.

Science agrees that its the limit of global warming before more adverse and severe weather can be expected.

The figures also show July and August 2023 were the two hottest months ever recorded.

Antonio Guterres is General Secretary of the United Nations and he e says a fund to help developing countries with the impact of climate change needs to be made operational.