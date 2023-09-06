The Atlantic Technological University (ATU) has seen a big increase in the amount of applications from the Central Applications Office (CAO).

Since its establishment, the ATU has combined third level education in the west and north west from Letterkenny to Letterfrack, offering students from across the region in particular the chance to study at a university on their doorstep.

This has come as a great benefit to students locally and particularly with the current student accommodation crisis as some will avail of the option to live at home and travel daily to their campus.

In a recent Midwest Radio survey, almost 60% of students surveyed considered studying in the west of Ireland since the ATU was set up, rather than heading elsewhere in the country to study at university level.

Over 70% of the 50 students said that the student accommodation crisis had an influence on their CAO choice.

Vice President of the ATU Billy Bennett says that the university is delighted to be able to provide this facility to students across the region.

Furthermore, the St Angela’s campus in Sligo is being brought under the ATU umbrella as part of an expansion.

He has been giving more information on the forthcoming academic year to Midwest Radio’s Rian Bailey...