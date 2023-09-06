More than 40 students have been left without a school bus service for this year in the Caherlistrane area.

That's according to local councillor Andrew Reddington.

The bus service, ran by Bus Eireann, hasn't resumed this year as there is no driver available for the route.

Councillor Reddington says one solution would be to allow drivers over the age of 70 to remain driving once they pass a medical assessment.

Parents have also been told they would receive a no service interim grant, but can't get in contact with Bus Eireann to get the details of the grant.

The Fine Gael Councillor has been giving more details about the current situation to Midwest Radio's Alannah Nolan.....