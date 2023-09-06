An Garda Síochána has today launched a public competition to hire up to 400 Clerical Officers across locations nationwide.



The roles are available in a range of areas such as HR, IT, finance and procurement, internal audit, communications, research and analysis, estate management, legal and medical services.

The roles include full-time, permanent and temporary positions. Full training will be provided to successful candidates.

The application form and information booklet is available in Irish and English and can be accessed here on the Garda website.

Applications must be submitted before 3pm, Wednesday 20th September, 2023.

Experience/Qualifications Required:



By the closing date of Wednesday 20th of September, 2023, candidates must:

• Have the requisite knowledge, skills and competencies to carry out the role;

• Be capable and competent of fulfilling the role to a high standard;

• Have a good general level of education;

• Be at least 17 years of age before the closing date i.e. born on or before 20th of September, 2006. Candidates under the age of 18 will require parental/guardian consent to enter Garda Vetting.

• Fulfil citizenship, health & character requirements (see below) and clear Garda Vetting & Security Clearance.